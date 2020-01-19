Edwards strong again, No. 23 Texas Tech tops Iowa St. 72-52

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — The two highest-scoring games of Kyler Edwards' career came at a good time for Texas Tech.

The sophomore guard scored 22 points coming off a career high, and the No. 23 Red Raiders pulled away from Iowa State in the second half of a 72-52 victory Saturday.

Edwards was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, making two during an 18-2 second-half run, after scoring 24 points in a victory at Kansas State that stopped a two-game skid.

The first of those two losses, to No. 2 Baylor, ended a 15-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders (12-5, 3-2 Big 12). It's the second time this season Texas Tech had a good answer for a losing streak, after it beat then-No. 1 Louisville last month to halt a three-game slide.

“There hasn’t been some kind of magical moment,” coach Chris Beard said of Edwards. “He hasn’t, like, come out to practice and had a certain kind of headband on or a new pair of shoes. He just works. It’s two back-to-back games. Let’s try to get to three, four, five, six.”

The Cyclones (8-9, 1-4) missed their first 15 attempts from 3-point range and finished 3 of 22. Iowa State, second in the Big 12 in points per game coming in, was held to 55 or fewer points for the third time in five league games.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 13 points for Iowa State, and Michael Jacobson had 10.

“It’s frustrating,” said Haliburton, who was 1 of 5 from 3 while Prentiss Nixon missed all seven of his attempts. “Obviously, we care a lot about this program, for each other and how we’re performing right now isn’t the best to our ability.”

Davide Moretti had 17 points and was 3 of 6 from long range, making 2 of 3 in the second half. Edwards made all three of his shots from long range in the second half, when the Red Raiders were 6 of 12 from deep.

Terrence Shannon scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting as Texas Tech finished 54% from the field while Iowa State shot just 36% in a second straight loss to a ranked team in Texas. The Cyclones fell to the Bears 68-55 on Wednesday.

“I think if you look at every game, there’s like four- or five-minute stretches, middle of the second half today, start of the second half at Baylor, we compete," Jacobson said, "and then for whatever reason everyone just shuts off.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones remained perfect with their trend of the outcome hinging on each team's shooting percentage. Iowa State dropped to 0-9 when the other team shoots better. The Cyclones are 8-0 when they have the edge from the field.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders still haven't lost consecutive home games in four seasons under Beard. The loss to the Bears was the first on Texas Tech's court since Iowa State's 68-64 victory last January.

PROHM'S TECHNICAL

The Cyclones pulled within two points early in the second half and were down six when they were called for goaltending on a missed layup by Texas Tech's leading scorer, freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey, who was held to seven points.

Replay showed a defender's hand hitting the rim on an attempt to block Ramsey's layup, but Iowa State coach Steve Prohm exploded on the sideline. He was called for a technical foul, and Moretti made both free throws in the middle of a 12-2 run.

TURNOVER FEST

Each team had nine turnovers in a sloppy first 10 minutes, and the Cyclones finished with a season-high 20. Iowa State had four straight turnovers during Texas Tech's 18-2 run, which pushed a 50-40 lead to a 68-42 cushion. It was just the second time this season the Cyclones have had more turnovers than their opponent.

“I think we locked in,” Moretti said. “We were connected, I think, and played more aggressive than them. That’s what I felt.”

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Cowboys are the only team without a Big 12 win.

Texas Tech: At TCU on Tuesday.

