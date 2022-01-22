Edwards leads No. 10 Houston to 79-36 win over East Carolina Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 9:19 p.m.
East Carolina guard Tristen Newton (2) and Houston center Josh Carlton (25) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston.
East Carolina forward Alanzo Frink and Houston forward Fabian White Jr. dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston.
East Carolina coach Joe Dooley watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Houston on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson speaks to guard Taze Moore (4) on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against East Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston.
Houston guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) and guard Kyler Edwards (11) bump chests after a score by Edwards during the first half against East Carolina in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Houston.
8 of8
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and No. 10 Houston used a big first half to rout East Carolina, 79-36, on Saturday night.
Edwards scored 17 first half points as the Cougars (17-2, 6-0 American) built a 44-14 halftime lead. Edwards, who finished with six 3-pointers, has scored at least 23 points in each of the last three games and made at least six 3-pointers.