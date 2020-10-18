Edwards leads Law boys soccer to victory

Jonathan Law defeated Amity 3-1 in boys soccer on Saturday.

Lex Edwards had a goal and two assists, as coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen improved to 4-1.

Amity is 3-2.

Law got on the scoreboard first when Fillipe Mourao fed Edwards, who beat Juan Rodriguez to give law the lead.

Amity tied things with 12 minutes left in the half when Arian Bobi beat Jaden Wywoda on a penalty kick.

Law regained the lead when Edwards’ shot rebounded to Marcus Dostal, who scored his first goal of the year.

Law finished the scoring when Edwards fed Mourao for his fourth goal of the season.

Law plays East haven at home Tuesday at 4:30.