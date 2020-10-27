https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Edwards-leads-Law-boys-soccer-past-Foran-15680008.php
Edwards leads Law boys soccer past Foran
Lex Edwards scored two goals and the Jonathan Law boys soccer team defeated Foran High 2-0 on Tuesday.
Law improved to 6-2-0. Foran is 4-1-2.
Marco Silva assisted on Edwards’ first goal, which came 5 minutes into the contest.
Edwards scored unassisted in the 51st minute for coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen.
Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions led 8-5 in shots.
Law keeper Jaden Wywoda and Foran keeper Luca Marinelli each made 4 saves.
View Comments