Edward Platonov earns SCC swim title despite a bad back

Recommended Video:

Milford’s Edward Platonov came into the SCC Boys Swim Championships on Wednesday banged up and feeling a little defeated.

Platonov shook off a back contusion to capture the SCC title in the 100-yard backstroke and took third place in the 200-yard freestyle to help coach Connor Lui’s co-op of athletes from Jonathan Law and Foran to a 9th-place finish with 349 points at the at the Hutchinson Natatorium on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University.

“I was skiing backwards for fun and hit a tree last Sunday at Smuggler’s Notch (Vt.),” said Platonov after the junior posted a time of 52.60 to best Prep’s Jack Rogers (52.72) in the backstroke. “I was really hurting.”

After a trip to the doctor, Platonov and his family came up with a makeshift plan.

“We taped it up the best we can,” he said of the crossing on black tape across his back. “I really didn’t think I was going to be able to swim. Then coming here today, I was hoping for a third or a fourth.”

Edward Platonov won an SCC title. He and Justin Goglia also took thirds at the league championships at SCSU. Edward Platonov won an SCC title. He and Justin Goglia also took thirds at the league championships at SCSU. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Edward Platonov earns SCC swim title despite a bad back 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Platonov was behind Rogers, 24.76-26.65 after swimming two lengths of the pool.

“It’s such a great feeling,” said Platonov of winning his fourth SCC title. “It comes down to that last lap. It takes so much to fight for that win. The excitement of coming down to that last lap, I have more energy to swim (the race) all over again.”

Xavier (994) won its first title. Cheshire (918) was second. Prep (882), winners of 15 straight SCC titles, finished third.

Justin Goglia took 9.27 seconds off his seed time and the junior placed third in the 500-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 4:49.25. Goglia also finished 8th in the 100-yard backstroke (56.30).

Platonov’s winning time was nearly a second better than his seed time in the butterfly. His seed time in the 200-freestyle was 1:47.27 and he finished in 1:45.48.

Milford’s 200-yard medley relay team of Justin Goglia, Gerold Guiterrez, Edward Platonov and Lucas Burgard took sixth in 1:44.76.

Juston Goglia, Lucas Burgard, Bruno Sequera and Edward Platonov were 7th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:27.73).

Guiterrez, a freshman, was 18th in the 200-yard individual medley. His finish of 2:11.65, which won his heat, was an eye-opening 9:30 better than his seed time at the SCC Trials.

“I was really bummed with my seed,” said Guiterrez, who also placed 20th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.13). “I had to improve me dive (start) and my breaststroke (third in the four IM disciplines). I was just hoping to do better for my team.”

Burgard, a senior, was 12th in the 100-yard butterfly (57.91) and 22nd in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.90).

Ryan Morton, a junior, competed in the 200-yard IM.

Jack Iffaldano, a junior, competed in the 100-yard butterfly.