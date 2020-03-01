Edmondson, Pokornowski, Madarang lead way at State Open

Foran placed 11th at the State Open Wrestling Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Danbury (193) won its fourth consecutive title to better Warde (146), Xavier (127), Simsbury (99) and Barlow (88.5).

The top finishers in each weight class will compete at the 56th annual New England Wrestling Championships scheduled for March 7 and 8, at Methuen High School in Methuen, Mass.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions brought six wrestlers to the Open that matches up the top six players in the four divisions. Dylan Benedetti represented coach Matt Schoonmaker Law team.

Ethan Edmondson

A senior captain, Edmondson won three matches at 152 pounds. He took his opener in 4:46, then lost by 2:59 fall to class runner-up Cole Shaughnessy from Warde. Edmondson wrestled back to defeat Nick Glynn from Haddam-Killingworth, 8-4, and Matt Raines from Suffield/Windsor Locks 9-2. Fifth-place finisher Breon Phifer from Weston next defeated Edmondson 7-4.

Kyle Pokornowski

Pokornowski split four matches at 132 pounds. He won his first bout in 1:51, but then lost a 6-5 decision to fourth-place finisher Peter Coniglio from New Milford. In wrestle backs, the sophomore defeated Class M champ Zachary Kanaitis from RHAM then lost 9-8 to fifth-place finisher Nathan Cuocco from Warde.

Jacob Madarang

Madarang divided his four matches at 220 pounds. After he lost in 2:55 to Xavier’s Mike Reddick, the sophomore pinned No. 2 seed Bajram Gutic from Gilbert in 1:34. Madarang next pinned Preston Ross from Thomaston/Holy Cross 2:10. He then lost by 1:38 fall to Amity’s Joshua Foote.

Antonio Madero

Madero won his first match at 113 pounds by fall in 1:17. A freshman, he lost by 1:40 fall to third-place finisher Bryce Arnold from Wethersfield. In wrestle backs, Madero lost by 2:59 fall to Conard’s sixth-place finisher Nick Urso.

Dylan Benedetti

A sophomore 126-pounder, Law’s Benedetti was pinned in 3:02 by Bristol Eastern’s Aaron Morocho and then fell in 2:00 to Oxford’s Thomas Verdiglione.

Tanish Joshi

A 126-pound senior, Joshi won an 11-5 decision then lost by fall to sixth-place finisher Michael Carpenter from Pomperaug. Canton’s Matt Webb defeated Joshi 4-1 in consolations.

Michael Vanchot

A senior, Vanchot lost a 6-0 decision in his 138-pound opener with Xavier’s Giovanni Imme. E.O. Smith’s Quin Rogers then pinned Vanchot in 2:09.

Sam Poffenberger

A senior wrestling in the 170-pound class, Poffenberger lost 5-2 to Plainville’s Kaleb Korona in his first bout. He pinned New Milford’s Rich Morrell in 1:34 and then dropped an 11-3 decision to Montville’s Ioana Cobena.

CIAC STATE OPEN

TEAM RESULTS

1. Danbury 193, 2. Fairfield Warde 146, 3. Xavier 127, 4. Simsbury 99, 5. Barlow 88.5, 6. Bristol Eastern 69.5, 7. Southington 61, 8. New Milford 60, 9. Killingly 55, 10, Suffield/Windsor Locks 53.5; 11. Foran 53, 11. Haddam-Killingworth 53, 11. Trumbull 53, 14. Glastonbury 49.5, 15. New Haven 47, 16. Gilbert 46, 17. Ledyard 45.5, 18. Bristol Central 40, 19. Middletown 39.5, 20. Branford 39, 21. Avon 35.5, 22. Wethersfield 35, 23. Lyman Memorial/Windhan Tech 33, 24. Amity 31, 24. Fairfield Prep 31, 24. Newtown 31, 27. Shelton 30, 27. Westhill 30, 29. New London 29, 30. Brookfield 28, 31. Hall 27, 31. Staples 27, 33. New Canaan 26, 34. Greenwich 24, 35. New Fairfield 24, 36. New Britain, 23.5, 36. North Haven 23.5, 36. Windham 23.5, 39. East Lyme/Norwich Tech 21, 39. Stafford

INDIVIDUALS

106 LBS—1st Josh Brault (Joel Barlow) DEC Michael Longo (Trumbull), 6-3; 3rd Evan Lindner (New Milford) MD Will Hamilton (Bristol Central), 10-0; 5th Kaden Ware (Killingly) MD Cameron Hines (Haddam-Killingworth), 13-4

113 LBS—1st Michael Rapuano (Xavier) DEC Kailan O’Dell (Danbury), 7-0; 3rd Bryce Arnold (Wethersfield) F Lucas Coleman (Fairfield Warde), 4:35; 5th Connor Doran (Ledyard) MD Nicholas Urso (Conard), 12-2

120 LBS—1st Drew Currier (Hall) DEC Joe Iamunno (North Haven), 5-0; 3rd Dylan Levesque (East Hampton) DEC Carlos Dewinter (Greenwich), 8-4; 5th Martial Sutton (Glastonbury) DEC Mason Lishness (Bristol Eastern), 1-0

126 LBS—1st Kalil Shabazz (Middletown) DEC Tyler Johnson (Danbury), 12-6; 3rd David Charron (Killingly) DEC Zachary Johns (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 3-0; 5th Parker Sutton (Glastonbury) DEC Michael Carpenter (Pomperaug), 5-0

132 LBS—1st Thomas Finn (Simsbury) DEC Devin Matthews (Gilbert), 3-0; 3rd Jack Ryan (Trumbull) F Peter Coniglio (New Milford), 1:33; 5th Nathan Cuoco (Fairfield Warde) DEC Braeden O’Brien (Bacon Academy), 3-2

138 LBS—1st Ryan Jack (Danbury) MD Thomas Nichols (Bristol Eastern), 13-5; 3rd Tristan Julian (Stafford) MD John Mairano (Simsbury), 12-3; 5th Khalil Bourjelli (New Milford) DEC Devin Anderson (New Fairfield), 5-2

145 LBS—1st James Lunt (Xavier) MD Will Ebert (Fairfield Warde), 14-4; 3rd Saul Pera (Simsbury) DEC Ben Richardson (Killingly), 3-1 SV; 5th Logan Kovacs (Danbury) DEC Dylan Washburn (Suffield/Windsor Locks), 3-0

152 LBS—1st Tyler Sung (New Canaan) DEC Cole Shaughnessy (Fairfield Warde), 6-0; 3rd Kyle Matthews (Gilbert) DEC Alex Klein-Wassink (Joel Barlow), 10-3; 5th Breon Phifer (Weston) MD Alexander Marshall (Bristol Eastern), 12-4

160 LBS—1st George Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep) DEC Zahir Mclean-Felix (Brookfield), 4-3; 3rd Brayden Grim (Ledyard) DEC Luke Tischio (Xavier), 9-3; 5th Yarian Grant (New Haven Wrestling) F Xavier Powell (Watertown), 2:05

170 LBS—1st Tommy Mazur (Westhill) MD Ryan Powers (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech), 14-4; 3rd Jaylen Hawkins (Danbury) MD Frankie McNeary (Joel Barlow), 9-0; 5th Hunter Rasmussen (Fairfield Warde) DEC Colman Doucette (New Fairfield), 5-4

182 LBS—1st Billy Carr (Southington) DEC Simon Flaherty (Amity), 4-3; 3rd Tyrell Jones (Danbury) DEC John Summers (Fairfield Warde), 2-1; 5th Isaiah Medina (New Britain) DEC Aidan Lozada (Newington), 4-1

195 LBS—1st Carson Licastri (Joel Barlow) TF Jadian Mackenzie (New London), 17-2 4:38; 3rd Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern) MD Cody McHenry (Branford), 10-1; 5th Griffin Gallati (Fairfield Warde) F Marcelius Ruiz (Xavier), 4:07

220 LBS—1st Christopher Gens (Avon) DEC D.J. Donovan (Danbury), 3-0; 3rd Jacob Vecchio (Southington) F Roark Ryan (East Lyme/Norwich Tech), 3:37; 5th Kirill Fioletov (Glastonbury) DEC Alec Nardone (Fairfield Warde), 9-5

285 LBS—1st Jaylin Houston (New Haven Wrestling) DEC Matt Weiner (Shelton), 5-1; 3rd Thomas Perry (Haddam-Killingworth) DEC Jordan Agosto (Danbury), 3-1; 5th Pat Rescanski (Foran) F Jacob Rizy (Staples), 2:43