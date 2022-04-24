Edler scores tiebreaker, LA Kings top rival Ducks again, 4-2 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer April 24, 2022 Updated: April 24, 2022 2:12 a.m.
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, second from right, scuffles with Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, left, and right wing Carl Grundstrom, right, as center Adam Henrique gets involved after Grundstrom collided with Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom, right, misses a pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings defenseman Olli Maatta during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault complains to a referee after being injured during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev, left, celebrates after scoring on Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz, center, as defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk skates away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick allows the puck in for a goal as he tries to pass it during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, right, falls while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alexander Edler scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings closed in on their first playoff berth in four years with a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
Arthur Kaliyev, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo also scored, and rookie Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar had two assists apiece in the Kings' fourth straight victory. Jonathan Quick overcame an egregious misplay and made 19 saves in Los Angeles' second win in five days over Anaheim in the Freeway Faceoff rivalry series.