Edert leads St. Peter's to MAAC title, 60-54 over Monmouth March 12, 2022 Updated: March 12, 2022 7:25 p.m.
St. Peter's Doug Edert celebrates after defeating Monmouth in an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. St. Peter's won 60-54.
St. Peter's Matthew Lee reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Monmouth during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. St. Peter's won 60-54.
Players from St. Peter's celebrate after defeating Monmouth in an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. St. Peter's won 60-54.
Players from St. Peter's celebrate after defeating Monmouth in an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. St. Peter's won 60-54.
St. Peter's KC Ndefo, center, goes up to shoot against Monmouth's Jarvis Vaughan, left, and Walker Miller in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J.
St. Peter's Daryl Banks III, center, battles for the ball with Monmouth's Marcus McClary, left, and George Papas in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J.
St. Peter's Daryl Banks III (5) goes up to shoot against Monmouth's Nikkei Rutty in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert scored 20 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, and Saint Peter's defeated Monmouth 60-54 on Saturday to win the MAAC Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Peacocks (19-11) extended their winning streak to seven games and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.