East Haven tips Law

Recommended Video:

Jonathan Law lost a 40-38 nail-biter to visiting East Haven in an SCC contest on Friday.

Coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen are 8-7. East Haven improved to 12-6.

Katie Konareski scored 11 points and Maddie Lula had 10 for Law.

EAST HAVEN 40, LAW 38

East Haven

Bella Ragaini 1 2-2 4, Alexis Pendziwater 0 0-2 0, Erin Curran 3 1-2 7, Taylor 5 11-14 22, Angelina Munez 1 0-0 2, Teresa Vitello 2 1-2 5

Totals: 12 15-22 40

Law

Katie Konareski 5 0-1 11, Shelby Green 0 0-0 0, Maddie Lula 5 0-1 10, Liv Kowalski 1 1-2 3. Jill Hall 3 0-0 6, Mariyah Reid 0 1-2 1, Mia Powers 2 2-2 7

Totals: 16 4-8 38

Quarters

East Haven 4 11 11 14 - 40

Law 9 12 9 8 - 38