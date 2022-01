East Haven edged Jonathan Law, 52-50, in boys’ basketball.

Ron Calderon scored 18 points to lead East Haven (8-4) to the home win.

John Neider scored 20 points for Law (3-7).

Cam Upchurch had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Daniel Maxwell scored eight points with two threes.

East Haven led 19-12 after one period and 25-24 at the half. It extended its advantage by a point in the third period before the SCC rivals each scored 16 points in the fourth.