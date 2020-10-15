Eagles visit No. 23 Hokies in key game on ACC schedule

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) scores pas North Carolina's Tomari Fox (56) on a five-yard carry in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP) less Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) scores pas North Carolina's Tomari Fox (56) on a five-yard carry in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in ... more Photo: Robert Willett, AP Photo: Robert Willett, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Eagles visit No. 23 Hokies in key game on ACC schedule 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 6:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech. This is the only game on the week’s schedule to match a pair of one-loss teams, meaning the loser will slide significantly back in an ACC race headlined by three unbeatens: No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina. The Hokies (2-1, 2-1 ACC) are coming off a 56-45 road loss to the Tar Heels and have played shorthanded every week due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues, though returning starting quarterback Hendon Hooker made his debut in UNC loss and played the entire way after halftime. As for the Eagles (3-1, 2-1), first-year coach Jeff Hafley’s squad is coming off a 31-30 overtime win against Pittsburgh after a close home loss to UNC.

BEST MATCHUP

Pittsburgh’s defense should challenge No. 13 Miami’s offense. The Panthers lead the ACC in total defense (263.4 yards per game), run defense (52.0) and sacks (4.8) – ranking in the top six in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in each. Pitt also ranks 12th nationally in scoring defense by allowing 18.2 points per game. The Panthers (3-2, 2-2) have lost consecutive one-point games to North Carolina State and Boston College. The Hurricanes (3-1, 2-1) struggled to 210 yards in last weekend’s loss at No. 1 Clemson, but averaged 499 yards in their first three games.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Duke visits North Carolina State on Saturday for the 83rd meeting in a longtime series between instate neighbors, one far more rare after waves of ACC expansion. Separated by about 25 miles, the schools played every year except once from 1924 through 2003, the exception being in 1944 during World War II. But they haven’t played since 2013 and the Blue Devils haven’t visited Raleigh since 2009.

LONG SHOT

Georgia Tech opened the week as a 26½-point underdog against visiting Clemson, which has won five straight ACC championships and 25 straight games against league opponents. The Yellow Jackets haven’t beaten the Tigers since the 2014 season as every-year opponents. And Wake Forest was a 2-point home underdog as of Wednesday against visiting Virginia as it seeks a first league win.

IMPACT PLAYER

UNC receiver Dazz Newsome will look for another big game in Saturday night’s trip to Florida State. The returning 1,000-yard receiver had just three catches for 31 yards before last week, when he had seven catches for 69 yards and a score to go with a rushing touchdown in the Virginia Tech win. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said Monday he needed to get Newsome more involved after the first two games, saying: “I think the more Dazz touches the football, the more explosive he’ll be this season.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap