Eagles-Bills Long Stats
|Philadelphia
|3
|8
|13
|7—31
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|6
|0—13
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 37, 3:38. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:35. Key Plays: T.White 7-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-9; Agholor 16 run; Wentz 25 pass to Sanders. Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0.
|Second Quarter
Buf_Beasley 14 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 14:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: M.Jenkins 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8; Allen 9 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-8; Allen 13 run; J.Feliciano 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Buffalo 7, Philadelphia 3.
Phi_Goedert 5 pass from Wentz (Sanders run), :25. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 1:28. Key Plays: Wentz 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Z.Ertz 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. Philadelphia 11, Buffalo 7.
|Third Quarter
Phi_Sanders 65 run (kick failed), 14:02. Drive: 2 plays, 67 yards, 00:58. Philadelphia 17, Buffalo 7.
Buf_Singletary 28 pass from Allen (kick blocked), 9:36. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: L.Smith 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Singletary 10 run; Allen 19 pass to Brown; Allen 12 pass to Kroft; Allen 21 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-8. Philadelphia 17, Buffalo 13.
Phi_Scott 4 run (Elliott kick), 5:38. Drive: 6 plays, 68 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: Wentz 38 pass to Jeffery; Wentz 15 pass to Howard; Wentz 3 pass to Jeffery on 3rd-and-2; Howard 10 run. Philadelphia 24, Buffalo 13.
|Fourth Quarter
Phi_Howard 3 run (Elliott kick), 6:12. Drive: 14 plays, 83 yards, 8:17. Key Plays: Wentz 13 run on 3rd-and-5; Wentz 11 run on 3rd-and-10; Howard 20 run; Wentz 18 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7. Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13.
A_69,435.
___
|Phi
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|16
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|6-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-2
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|371
|253
|Total Plays
|68
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|218
|98
|Rushes
|41
|20
|Avg per rush
|5.3
|4.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|153
|155
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-19
|4-14
|Gross-Yds passing
|172
|169
|Completed-Att.
|17-24
|16-34
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.7
|4.1
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-4
|3-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-46.0
|6-42.8
|Punts blocked.
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|46
|50
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-50
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-44
|8-57
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|35:57
|24:03
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 23-96, Sanders 3-74, Wentz 8-35, Agholor 2-7, Scott 5-6. Buffalo, Allen 8-45, Gore 9-34, Singletary 3-19.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 17-24-0-172. Buffalo, Allen 16-34-0-169.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 4-64, Agholor 4-7, Sanders 3-44, Goedert 3-22, Ertz 2-20, Howard 1-15. Buffalo, Brown 5-54, Singletary 4-30, Beasley 3-41, Kroft 2-32, Smith 1-6, Williams 1-6.
PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 1-6. Buffalo, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Sanders 1-24, Goedert 1-16. Buffalo, Roberts 2-50.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Gerry 5-1-1, Graham 5-1-1, Jenkins 5-1-0, Cox 4-2-1.5, McLeod 4-0-0, Mills 3-0-0, Darby 2-0-0, Grugier-Hill 2-0-0, Sendejo 2-0-0, Edwards 1-3-0, Curry 1-0-0, Barnett 0-1-.5, Huggins 0-1-0. Buffalo, Milano 10-3-0, Edmunds 7-2-0, Hyde 4-3-0, Wallace 4-0-0, Poyer 3-6-0, Oliver 3-2-0, White 3-2-0, Johnson 2-1-1, Lawson 2-1-1, Marlowe 2-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0, Hughes 2-0-0, Phillips 1-0-1, Murphy 1-0-0, Lotulelei 1-0-0, Johnson 0-2-0, Alexander 0-1-0, Peko 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, None. Buffalo, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 53.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kevin Codey, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Allen Baynes, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Terri Valenti.