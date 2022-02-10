EXPLAINER: Olympics show complexity of sustainability claims CANDICE CHOI and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 11:23 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — To stage the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, organizers embarked on a massive public works campaign, constructing new venues and piping millions of gallons of water up into the arid surrounding mountains to create fake snow for ski competitions.
And then they proclaimed these to be the most sustainable Olympics in history.
