EEOC wants to join women's team players in equal pay appeal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked for permission to participate in the appeal by American women soccer players trying to reinstate their pay claim against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The EEOC asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday to be allowed to address the court during oral arguments scheduled for March 7 in Pasadena, California. The EEOC said the players’ lawyers had agreed to cede four minutes of their 20-minute time allotment before the three-judge panel. The USSF said it did not oppose the use of the players' time.