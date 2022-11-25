E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52

Allegri 2-7 0-0 6, Price 6-8 0-0 15, Davis 1-3 4-4 6, Stroud 5-7 0-0 11, Venters 6-12 2-2 15, Coward 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 1-3 2-2 4, Erikstrup 1-3 1-2 3, Harper 5-6 0-0 12, George 1-3 0-0 2, Magnuson 0-0 0-2 0, Veening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 9-12 81.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason