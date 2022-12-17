E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

Anigwe 3-5 2-2 8, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 2-6 3-3 8, Johnson 2-11 8-8 12, Pepper 10-21 4-7 25, Milling 1-4 0-0 3, Rocak 2-5 2-3 6, DeBruhl 1-4 2-2 4, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Lose 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 21-25 68.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason