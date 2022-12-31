E. Washington 70, Montana St. 67

Allegri 8-15 0-0 19, Jones 0-4 2-2 2, Price 0-4 2-2 2, Davis 2-4 3-4 9, Venters 5-9 4-4 17, Coward 2-3 5-6 9, Stroud 2-6 0-0 5, Erikstrup 2-4 2-2 7, Magnuson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 18-20 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason