FG FT Reb
E. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Skipper-Brown 17 3-3 2-2 0-0 0 0 8
Dixon 36 4-6 0-0 4-12 2 3 8
Johnson 39 5-11 0-0 0-5 4 3 11
Smith 38 3-8 2-5 0-1 2 1 9
Jo.Wallace 36 9-16 9-11 0-5 2 1 27
Friday 29 5-12 4-8 8-12 0 3 14
Abraham 16 4-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 11
Alleruzzo 14 1-4 1-2 0-1 0 2 3
Charles 14 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Farquhar 11 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 250 35-71 18-28 12-38 12 15 93

Percentages: FG .493, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Abraham 3-6, Johnson 1-2, Smith 1-5, Charles 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dixon, Jo.Wallace, Johnson).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 5, Skipper-Brown 2, Smith 2, Abraham, Dixon, Jo.Wallace).

Steals: 9 (Dixon 4, Abraham, Alleruzzo , Jo.Wallace, Johnson, Skipper-Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
GREEN BAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
P.Taylor 21 2-7 0-0 0-4 1 3 4
Davis 39 8-15 3-4 0-3 2 3 20
Jefferson 32 6-14 0-0 2-3 1 4 16
Kellogg 30 4-7 3-4 1-4 2 5 11
Pipes 48 6-14 2-2 1-4 5 2 18
Stieber 29 2-4 0-0 0-3 4 2 4
Thompson 27 3-3 1-2 0-4 1 1 8
Claflin 18 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 10
Jones 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kirciman 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 250 35-69 9-12 4-28 17 22 91

Percentages: FG .507, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pipes 4-7, Jefferson 4-9, Claflin 2-3, Thompson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Stieber 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kellogg 2, Davis, Stieber).

Turnovers: 13 (Pipes 4, Stieber 4, P.Taylor 3, Davis, Jefferson).

Steals: 6 (Kellogg 2, Stieber 2, P.Taylor, Pipes).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Illinois 37 39 9 8 93
Green Bay 32 44 9 6 91

