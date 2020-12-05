https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/E-ILLINOIS-93-GREEN-BAY-91-2OT-15778884.php
E. ILLINOIS 93, GREEN BAY 91, 2OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Skipper-Brown
|17
|3-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Dixon
|36
|4-6
|0-0
|4-12
|2
|3
|8
|Johnson
|39
|5-11
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|11
|Smith
|38
|3-8
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|1
|9
|Jo.Wallace
|36
|9-16
|9-11
|0-5
|2
|1
|27
|Friday
|29
|5-12
|4-8
|8-12
|0
|3
|14
|Abraham
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|11
|Alleruzzo
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Charles
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Farquhar
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|250
|35-71
|18-28
|12-38
|12
|15
|93
Percentages: FG .493, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Abraham 3-6, Johnson 1-2, Smith 1-5, Charles 0-1, Alleruzzo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dixon, Jo.Wallace, Johnson).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 5, Skipper-Brown 2, Smith 2, Abraham, Dixon, Jo.Wallace).
Steals: 9 (Dixon 4, Abraham, Alleruzzo , Jo.Wallace, Johnson, Skipper-Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.Taylor
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|4
|Davis
|39
|8-15
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|20
|Jefferson
|32
|6-14
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|16
|Kellogg
|30
|4-7
|3-4
|1-4
|2
|5
|11
|Pipes
|48
|6-14
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|2
|18
|Stieber
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|4
|Thompson
|27
|3-3
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|8
|Claflin
|18
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Jones
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kirciman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|35-69
|9-12
|4-28
|17
|22
|91
Percentages: FG .507, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Pipes 4-7, Jefferson 4-9, Claflin 2-3, Thompson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Stieber 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kellogg 2, Davis, Stieber).
Turnovers: 13 (Pipes 4, Stieber 4, P.Taylor 3, Davis, Jefferson).
Steals: 6 (Kellogg 2, Stieber 2, P.Taylor, Pipes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Illinois
|37
|39
|9
|8
|—
|93
|Green Bay
|32
|44
|9
|6
|—
|91
.
