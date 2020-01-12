Dylan Benedetti unbeaten at Law Duals

Coach Matt Schoonmakers’ Lawmen defeated Masuk 48-30, Barlow 46-27 and Harding 51-27, while Westhill won a 57-21 decision at the Law Duals on Saturday.

The Lawmen, now 8-4 and 1-1 in the SCC B Division, recorded five wins by fall versus Masuk.

Dylan Benedetti (132 pounds), Alex Delorio (138), Antonio Rosado (170), Luke Iaffoldano (182) and Sam Bergami (220) had the pins.

Cody Malin (145), Matt Hagerty (152) and Brayden McCourt (106) won unopposed.

In the match with Barlow, Benedetti (pin), Delorio (forfeit), Malin (pin), Jay Domantay (forfeit at 152), Saquib Feroz (decision at 160), Kian McEnery (pin at 195), Louis Sabo (forfeit at heavyweight) and McCourt (forfeit) had victories.

Benedetti, (forfeit), Malin (forfeit), Hagerty (forfeit), Feroz (forfeit), Iaffoldano (forfeit), Bergami (pin), Sabo (decision), McCourt (pin) scored team points against Harding.

Winning in the Westhill match were Benedetti (decision), Delorio (pin), Feroz (forfeit) and Iaffoldano (forfeit).