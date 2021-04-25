Durant scores 33 points in return, Nets beat Suns 128-119 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 6:13 p.m.
1 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) becomes entangled with Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, watch as Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dunks unopposed the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Phoenix Suns guards Cameron Payne (15), and Devin Booker (1) pair up with Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) as they triple team Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green (8) prepares to dunk the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James (55) defends Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) as Nets guard Landry Shamet (20) looks on from the floor during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) defends Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) as Durant shoots during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 33 points in his latest return from injury, Kyrie Irving had 34 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Phoenix Suns 128-119 on Sunday in a matchup of two of the NBA's top teams.
Durant missed three games after bruising his left thigh early in a loss to Miami last Sunday and has been limited to just 25 games this season. He played 28 minutes off the bench in his return, shooting 12 for 21.