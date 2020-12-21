Durant returns, with old Warriors mates welcoming him back BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 6:51 p.m.
1 of5 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, center, looks at a video replay on the scoreboard above the court during a timeout in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-pointer against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dunks during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. Mary Schwalm/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, goes to the basket over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, foreground left, and Buddy Hield, center, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pumps his fist during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Assistant coach Mike Brown looks on. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June 10, 2019.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP was lost and so soon was the Warriors' grasp on the championship. Golden State's title was gone a couple nights later and eventually so was Durant, who left for Brooklyn as a free agent after having surgery.