Durant has 31 in return but Heat rally to beat Nets 113-107 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 10:38 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant's return couldn't stop the Brooklyn Nets' slide, as Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-107 victory on Thursday night.
Tyler Herro added 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat, who bounced back from a tough loss in Milwaukee a night earlier with an impressive victory despite missing some of their top players.