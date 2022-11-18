Duquesne 85, Colgate 80

Moffatt 7-10 3-3 21, Records 3-8 7-8 13, Lynch-Daniels 6-14 1-2 17, Richardson 3-7 2-2 10, Smith 1-6 3-3 5, Woodward 3-4 0-0 6, Thomson 3-4 0-0 6, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-3 0-0 2, Cummins 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 16-18 80.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason