Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 7:09 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days — but Duke (12-11) likely must do so to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.