Duke 71, Texas A&M 52

Barker 4-8 3-4 13, Patty 4-8 2-3 10, Bowles 5-6 2-3 15, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Malone 1-2 1-2 3, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Kay Kay Green 2-5 0-0 4, Hylton 0-4 2-2 2, Kindred 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-42 10-14 52
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason