Drury homers, drives in 3 as Padres hold off Giants 6-5 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 30, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Drury hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added an RBI single, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night in a game that included a pair of delays.
Josh Bell had an RBI single for San Diego to get things started in the first, then Austin Nola hit a two-run single in the fourth.
