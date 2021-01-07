Drummond's double-double leads Cavs past Grizzlies 94-90 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 11:55 p.m.
1 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) shoots between Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke, from right, and Kyle Anderson (1), and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damyean Dotson (21) handles the ball ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday night.
Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.