Dream beat Liberty 90-87, snap 12-game losing streak

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points to lead five Atlanta starters in double figures, and the Dream beat the New York Liberty 90-87 on Friday night to snap a 12-game losing streak.

Renee Montgomery made a contested layup in the lane with 15.8 seconds left to give Atlanta an 88-87 lead. After Rebecca Allen's free-throw line jumper rolled out, Hayes made two free throws and Allen was long on a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Atlanta (6-22) won its first game since topping Minnesota on July 12, snapping the team's longest slide since starting 0-17 in 2008.

Montgomery finished with 18 points, Brittney Sykes had 17, and Jessica Breland and Monique Billings each scored 11 for Atlanta. Breland also grabbed 12 rebounds for her 20th career double-double.

Atlanta used a 27-11 spurt through the first nine minutes of the third quarter to take a 73-62 lead.

Bria Hartley led New York (9-19) with 17 points, and Tina Charles had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.