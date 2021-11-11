Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3 JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 10:15 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.
Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored, and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton. The Pacific Division-leading Oilers, who fell to Detroit on Tuesday, avoided their first back-to-back losses of the season.