Draisaitl gets hat trick as Oilers beat Senators 7-1 March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:19 p.m.
1 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Patrick Russell (52) and Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Edmonton Oilers players celebrate the win over the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira (16) and Ottawa Senators' Tim Stuetzle (18) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) and Austin Watson (16) help Ryan Dzingel (10) off the ice after being injured against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers pounded the Ottawa Senators 7-1 on Wednesday night.
Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists for Edmonton, which earned its third straight win. Darnell Nurse had a goal and an assist, and Jujhar Khaira and James Neal also scored. Tyson Barrie had three assists.