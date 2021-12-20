Doyle’s 3-point play lifts Foran past North Haven in girls basketball

Foran’s Faith Doyle went coast to coast down two with 10 seconds left and converted the layup and free throw to give the Lions a 46-45 home victory over North Haven on Friday.

“Faith has a tremendous amount of poise and confidence as a freshman and is a true pleasure to coach. She received the inbounds pass and went the length of the floor and converted the free throw for the traditional three-point play,” Foran coach Bob Asmussen said of Doyle who scored seven of her 15 points in the final quarter.

“It was a physical battle. I’m proud of my girls as they battled back to close the quarter 11-7 after North Haven opened the game 11-0,” he said. “It took us a bit to match their quickness and physicality. Once we figured that out and settled down, we were able to get some defensive stops and rebounds that led to us getting out on the break and scoring in transition.”

Courtney Musante contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals, and four blocks as Foran improved to 2-0.

“Courtney hit a jumper at the first half buzzer to close the deficit to 23-15,” Asmussen said. “She is a huge key to us as she plays incredibly hard on both ends of the court for the entire game.”

Mary Rodrigues scored 10 second-half points. Mia Loewenberg had three baskets.

Asmussen said: “In the second half I thought we really picked up the intensity and played great team defense. With mixing in so many young girls with our experienced returners. it’s going to take some time to gel as a team offensively.

“But the girls are improving daily on the offensive side of the ball and have committed themselves to being a much tougher defensive team as well as being stronger on the glass. This aggressive defensive and rebounding led us to getting conversions in transition which led to open jumpers that helped us score 31 points in the second half. It was a total team effort with a lot of contributions.

“North Haven (1-1) is a good team. I told the girls all week that we had to battle for 32 minutes, as the game would likely come right down to the wire,” he added. “It’s a nice win but we are excited to keep working hard and improving every day.”

Foran travels to Barlow today and hosts Jonathan Law on Wednesday

North Haven’s Julia Ball and Ava Johnson scored 15 points each, now 1-1.

Foran 46, North Haven 45

North Haven

Annunziata 0-6-6-6 Ball 6-2-4-15 Johnson 5-4-9-15 Halovatch 1-0-2-2 Williams-Davis 1-0-0-2 Fronte 0-0-0-0 LaPiere 0-1-2-1 Papa 1-0-0-2 Totals 14-15-25-45

Foran

Brooks 0-0-2-0 Doyle 5-5-7-15 Sanwald 0-1-3-1 Stroffolino 0-0-0-0 Deitelbaum 0-0-0-0 Musante 2-8-15-12 Loewenberg 3-0-0-6 Young 1-0-0-2 Rodrigues 2-6-10-10 Totals 12-20-37-4

Linescore

North Haven 11-12-6-16-45

Foran 7-8-11-20-46

3-point made: North Haven Ball, Johnson; Foran: Doyle 2

Record Foran 2-0 North Haven 1-1

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354