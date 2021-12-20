Doyle’s 3-point play lifts Foran past North Haven in girls basketball

Foran’s Faith Doyle went coast to coast down two with 10 seconds left and converted the layup and free throw to give the Lions a 46-45 home victory over North Haven on Friday.
“Faith has a tremendous amount of poise and confidence as a freshman and is a true pleasure to coach. She received the inbounds pass and went the length of the floor and converted the free throw for the traditional three-point play,” Foran coach Bob Asmussen said of Doyle who scored seven of her 15 points in the final quarter.