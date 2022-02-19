Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in Arizona.

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Anton Stralman scored and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes, who were playing their first game in eight days.

Arizona held a 3-1 lead until Doughty scored his first goal on a power play with 1:27 left in the second period.

Moore tied it at at 6:24 of the third when he flicked the puck into an open side, and Doughty put the Kings ahead with an unassisted goal 48 seconds later on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Kempe's power play goal midway through the period made it 5-3.

Strålman gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 8:52 of the first period when his centering pass from behind the Kings’ net caromed off a Los Angeles player in the crease and got past Petersen.

Kempe tied it with his first goal 12 seconds later on a quick one-timer from the left circle after taking a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar.

Crouse gave Arizona a 2-1 lead at 7:41 of the second, on the Coyotes’ second shot of the period, finding an open right side after a pass from Alex Galchenyuk.

Keller made it 3-1 five minutes later, when his shot from the right circle hit the cross bar before caroming into the net.

NOTES: The Coyotes acquired F Nick Ritchie from Toronto for D Ilya Lyubushkin and F Dyan Dzingel and in a trade that was announced during the second period. The Coyotes also receive a conditional draft pick, a third-round pick in 2022 or a second-round pick in 2025. “Nick makes us a bigger, stronger tougher team,” Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong said. “We’ve been a club right now that has tried to generate assets. That’s been our game plan since the team I came in.” ... Galchenyuk had his 200th career assist on Crouse’s goal. ... The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27 but was postponed when the NHL extended its holiday break for COVID-19 testing reasons. The teams meet again in Arizona on Wednesday. ... The Kings have alternated goaltenders Petersen and Jonathan Quick in the last 15 games, during which they are 9-6. ... Arizona F Barrett Hayton retuned after missing 16 games because of hand surgery.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Arizona on Wednesday night.

Coyotes: Host Dallas on Sunday night.