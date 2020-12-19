Dotson paces Penn State in win over Illinois TRAVIS JOHNSON, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 10:23 p.m.
1 of10 Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard pass in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) scores a third quarter touchdown as Illinois defensive back Michael Marchese (42) defends during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a second quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson as Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler (5) rushes him during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass in front of Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Illinois interim head coach Rod Smith watches the action during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Penn State head coach James Franklin makes a point during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Penn State tight end Brenton Strange (86) is upended by Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) after a catch in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) looks to elude Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (94) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) celebrates a first down catch during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles for a first down as Illinois defensive back Derrick Smith (2) gives chase during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Jahan Dotson sliced his way through Illinois defenders as if he were juking through a gauntlet of orange practice cones on Saturday night.
It’s become typical for Penn State’s top wideout who has posted standout performances all season inside Beaver Stadium where the Nittany Lions (4-5) beat Illinois 56-21 to close out the regular season.