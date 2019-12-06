Doolittle 28 points with late 3 as Oklahoma beats UNT 82-80

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Kristian Doolittle got the last of his 28 points when he swished a 3-pointer with 13.5 seconds remaining, giving Oklahoma its first lead since the opening minutes of the game as the Sooners beat North Texas 82-80 on Thursday night.

Doolittle, the only senior for the Sooners (7-1), scored 18 of his points after halftime.

Austin Reaves added 22 points and Brady Manek had 16, including one of two throws with 7.6 seconds left after he was wide open for an long inbound pass from Doolittle.

North Texas (3-6) had one more chance, but Thomas Bell's 3-pointer ricocheted off the rim as time expired.

Umoja Gibson had 21 points for North Texas. James Reese had 13 points and Javion Hamlet 10.

North Texas had a 66-56 lead on a 3-pointer by DJ Draper with 12:06 left, but didn't score again until Thomas Bell's two free throws with 7:23 left after the Sooners had tied the game with 10 points in a row.

Oklahoma tied the games five more times after that, including Doolittle's jumper with 1:08 left before his 3 from the top right wing that made it 81-78.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Freshman guard De'Vion Harmon, who played high school at Denton Guyer about 7 miles from the North Texas arena, had 11 points. His 3-pointer with 2:42 left tied the game at 76-all. ... The Sooners, with Harmon in the starting lineup and their top five reserves also being freshmen, were the only Big 12 team with three wins over major conference schools in November.

North Texas: Gibson had 16 points before halftime and started the second half with a 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma plays at Wichita State on Dec. 14, then at Creighton three days after that.

North Texas is home again Saturday against Little Rock.

