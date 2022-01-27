Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 27, 2022 Updated: Jan. 27, 2022 12:48 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.
It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list.
