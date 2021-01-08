Doncic nets 38 in near triple-double, Mavs top Nuggets in OT MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 1:18 a.m.
DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic came within one rebound of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Denver Nuggets 124-117 in overtime Thursday night.
Doncic sat out Sunday’s loss to Chicago and responded with his first triple-double of the season against Houston on Monday. He followed that up with a season high in points.