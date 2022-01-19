Doncic leads streaking Mavericks to 102-98 win over Raptors Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 11:24 p.m.
1 of14 Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks defender Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis dunks in front of Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) pulls in a rebound against Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots against Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) as Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie (11) comes up with a loose ball against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) gets a pat on the back from Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied a season best with 14 rebounds as the surging Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors 102-98 on Wednesday night.
Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and seven rebounds to help Dallas win its fourth straight and 10th in 11 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 off the bench for the Mavericks, who will complete a home back-to-back against NBA-best Phoenix on Thursday.