Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 10:33 p.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, a week after ending a six-game losing streak in Atlanta.
The Mavericks kept the ball out of Trae Young's hands on an inbound play with 4.7 seconds remaining, and Danilo Gallinari's jumper just before the buzzer was short.