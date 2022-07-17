Dominant Nola, Phillies shut down Marlins for 3-game sweep July 17, 2022 Updated: July 17, 2022 5:04 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched scoreless ball into the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.
Yairo Muñoz homered to help Philadelphia head into the All-Star break at 49-43. Even minus injured star Bryce Harper, the Phillies showed a dramatic turnaround after manager Joe Girardi was fired on June 3, going 27-14 under Rob Thomson.