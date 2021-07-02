Dodgers visit White House, rally past Nats, 7th win in row July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 11:26 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and the Los Angeles Dodgers surged past the Nationals 10-5 Friday night for their seventh straight win.
The Dodgers went to the White House in the morning to meet with President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2020 World Series title.