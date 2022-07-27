Dodgers strike early, avoid sweep with 7-1 win over Nats GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer July 27, 2022 Updated: July 27, 2022 6:24 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles emphatically avoided an improbable series sweep with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles had won 19 of 21 before curiously losing its first two this week against the major league-worst Nationals.