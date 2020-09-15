Dodgers activate Turner for series at San Diego

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list.

Turner is expected to start at designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.

He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Josh Sborz. He has made three appearances for the team, allowing one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports