Dodgers' Bellinger scratched from spring training game

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — NL MVP Cody Bellinger was scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting lineup on Monday for a spring training game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The outfielder took part in a charity event on Sunday night at a Topgolf facility in Scottsdale, and a video showed him hitting a long drive off a tee.

Golf swings aren’t believed to be the reason for his injury, according to manager Dave Roberts.

Bellinger is 4 for 13 with two doubles.

He had been scheduled to play center field and bat fourth. Instead the Dodgers moved A.J. Pollock from left to center field and inserted Matt Beaty in left field for the spring training debut of left-hander David Price, who was acquired from Boston along with outfielder Mookie Betts.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger runs off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

