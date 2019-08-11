https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Dodgers-9-Diamondbacks-3-14296857.php
Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 3
|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lcastro lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|K.Marte cf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Grcia p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Will.Sm c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Beaty lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negron cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Swihart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rios 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|9
|14
|8
|Arizona
|000
|000
|012—3
|Los Angeles
|312
|020
|01x—9
DP_Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bellinger (24), C.Seager 2 (30), Will.Smith (8). HR_E.Escobar (26), Ahmed (12), J.Turner 2 (19), Bellinger (38), Will.Smith (7). SF_Will.Smith (2). S_Leake (1), Ryu (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Leake L,9-9
|5
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Andriese
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A.Avila
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,12-2
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Y.Garcia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chargois
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_by Ryu (Locastro), by Leake (Pederson).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:40. A_44,619 (56,000).
