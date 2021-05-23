Dixon knocks two budding young stars from Indy 500 pole JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 4:34 p.m.
1 of11 Scott Dixon, front left, of New Zealand celebrates after winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race as his wife Emma Davies-Dixon, right, watches at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates after winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Scott Dixon, front left, of New Zealand, celebrates with teammates, Tony Kanaan, left center, of Brazil, Marcus Ericsson, right, center, of Sweden, and Alex Palou of Spain, after winning the pole during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Colton Herta climbs out of his car during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Will Power, left, of Australia, celebrates with Simona De Silvestro, of Switzerland, after they made the field during the last-row qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, drives through the first turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Rinus VeeKay, of the Netherlands, takes off his helmet during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon slammed the brakes on IndyCar's current youth movement by winning his fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds on Sunday.
The six-time IndyCar champion was the ninth and final driver to make his four-lap qualifying attempt around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and he had to beat a pair of IndyCar's rising young stars to grab the pole.