Divac leads Class of 2019 into Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Vlade Divac is leading off the festivities at the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2019 enshrinement ceremonies.

The Yugoslav and Los Angeles Lakers star was the first to be inducted on Friday night at Springfield's Symphony Hall. He would be joined later by Jack Sikma, Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal, Bobby Jones, Al Attles and Teresa Weatherspoon.

Chuck Cooper and Carl Braun were inducted posthumously and Bill Fitch was unable to attend for health reasons.

Divac was one of the first Europeans to star in the NBA, playing seven seasons with the Lakers and six with the Sacramento Kings. He was presented by Jerry West, the Lakers executive who drafted him. West, who was inducted in 1980, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

