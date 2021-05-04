Zacha's 2 goals give Devils 4-3 OT win over Bruins May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 11:09 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Pavel Zacha scored his second goal of the game at 2:42 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils snapped the Boston Bruins' four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.
Jesper Boqvist and Yegor Sharangovich scored for New Jersey, which finished its home season with a 7-18-3 record. Mackenzie Blackwood had 33 saves in winning his fourth straight game.