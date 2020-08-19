https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Detroit-Team-Stax-15495312.php
Detroit Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.234
|.297
|692
|99
|162
|33
|5
|29
|93
|55
|209
|6
|0
|10
|Romine
|.315
|.327
|54
|7
|17
|3
|0
|2
|10
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro
|.276
|.364
|29
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|.274
|.348
|62
|12
|17
|7
|0
|5
|13
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop
|.268
|.295
|82
|13
|22
|2
|0
|5
|10
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes
|.267
|.313
|60
|11
|16
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|12
|4
|0
|0
|Candelario
|.242
|.286
|66
|9
|16
|3
|3
|1
|5
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro
|.222
|.250
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Mercer
|.222
|.222
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum
|.216
|.265
|74
|8
|16
|3
|1
|4
|14
|6
|28
|2
|0
|0
|Maybin
|.207
|.258
|29
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera
|.200
|.299
|75
|7
|15
|1
|0
|4
|11
|10
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo
|.200
|.273
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cron
|.190
|.346
|42
|9
|8
|3
|0
|4
|8
|9
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Stewart
|.178
|.260
|45
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Demeritte
|.154
|.214
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Paredes
|.143
|.250
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Greiner
|.118
|.250
|17
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|12
|5.87
|21
|21
|5
|184.0
|189
|122
|120
|35
|70
|151
|Garcia
|2
|0
|2.16
|9
|0
|0
|8.1
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Cisnero
|1
|1
|2.38
|11
|0
|0
|11.1
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|10
|Schreiber
|0
|1
|2.70
|9
|0
|0
|10.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Turnbull
|2
|1
|2.78
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|17
|7
|7
|0
|11
|21
|Farmer
|1
|0
|2.84
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Soto
|0
|0
|3.48
|11
|0
|0
|10.1
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Norris
|1
|1
|3.86
|4
|1
|0
|9.1
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Alexander
|1
|1
|4.61
|6
|1
|0
|13.2
|11
|7
|7
|4
|4
|16
|Burrows
|0
|0
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Jiménez
|0
|1
|5.62
|8
|0
|5
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|7
|C.Fulmer
|0
|0
|6.75
|7
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|7
|García
|0
|0
|6.97
|5
|2
|0
|10.1
|11
|9
|8
|5
|2
|7
|M.Fulmer
|0
|0
|7.56
|3
|3
|0
|8.1
|13
|7
|7
|5
|4
|6
|Nova
|1
|1
|8.53
|4
|4
|0
|19.0
|22
|18
|18
|4
|9
|9
|Boyd
|0
|3
|9.64
|5
|5
|0
|23.1
|34
|25
|25
|8
|10
|27
|Funkhouser
|0
|1
|10.57
|6
|0
|0
|7.2
|13
|9
|9
|1
|5
|5
|Skubal
|0
|1
|18.00
|1
|1
|0
|2.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Castro
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McKay
|0
|0
|54.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
