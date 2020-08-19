Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .234 .297 692 99 162 33 5 29 93 55 209 6 0 10
Romine .315 .327 54 7 17 3 0 2 10 1 14 0 0 0
H.Castro .276 .364 29 4 8 3 0 0 1 4 6 0 0 0
Jones .274 .348 62 12 17 7 0 5 13 5 20 0 0 0
Schoop .268 .295 82 13 22 2 0 5 10 2 23 0 0 2
Reyes .267 .313 60 11 16 2 1 1 5 3 12 4 0 0
Candelario .242 .286 66 9 16 3 3 1 5 4 21 0 0 0
W.Castro .222 .250 18 3 4 0 0 1 3 1 8 0 0 1
Mercer .222 .222 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Goodrum .216 .265 74 8 16 3 1 4 14 6 28 2 0 0
Maybin .207 .258 29 3 6 1 0 1 1 2 9 0 0 1
Cabrera .200 .299 75 7 15 1 0 4 11 10 18 0 0 0
Lugo .200 .273 10 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Cron .190 .346 42 9 8 3 0 4 8 9 16 0 0 2
Stewart .178 .260 45 3 8 2 0 1 3 3 15 0 0 0
Demeritte .154 .214 13 3 2 1 0 0 3 1 7 0 0 1
Paredes .143 .250 7 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 0 0 1
Greiner .118 .250 17 3 2 2 0 0 3 2 9 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 12 5.87 21 21 5 184.0 189 122 120 35 70 151
Garcia 2 0 2.16 9 0 0 8.1 7 3 2 0 3 4
Cisnero 1 1 2.38 11 0 0 11.1 9 3 3 0 5 10
Schreiber 0 1 2.70 9 0 0 10.0 7 3 3 1 0 6
Turnbull 2 1 2.78 4 4 0 22.2 17 7 7 0 11 21
Farmer 1 0 2.84 7 0 0 6.1 4 2 2 0 3 1
Soto 0 0 3.48 11 0 0 10.1 5 4 4 0 3 14
Norris 1 1 3.86 4 1 0 9.1 8 4 4 0 3 7
Alexander 1 1 4.61 6 1 0 13.2 11 7 7 4 4 16
Burrows 0 0 5.06 4 0 0 5.1 3 3 3 2 1 2
Jiménez 0 1 5.62 8 0 5 8.0 8 5 5 1 1 7
C.Fulmer 0 0 6.75 7 0 0 6.2 8 5 5 1 3 7
García 0 0 6.97 5 2 0 10.1 11 9 8 5 2 7
M.Fulmer 0 0 7.56 3 3 0 8.1 13 7 7 5 4 6
Nova 1 1 8.53 4 4 0 19.0 22 18 18 4 9 9
Boyd 0 3 9.64 5 5 0 23.1 34 25 25 8 10 27
Funkhouser 0 1 10.57 6 0 0 7.2 13 9 9 1 5 5
Skubal 0 1 18.00 1 1 0 2.0 7 4 4 1 1 1
A.Castro 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 1
McKay 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 2 2 1 1 0