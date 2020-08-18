Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .234 .297 659 95 154 31 5 28 91 52 203 6 0 10
Romine .300 .314 50 6 15 2 0 2 10 1 13 0 0 0
Jones .288 .354 59 12 17 7 0 5 13 4 20 0 0 0
Reyes .276 .323 58 11 16 2 1 1 5 3 11 4 0 0
H.Castro .269 .367 26 4 7 2 0 0 1 4 6 0 0 0
Schoop .256 .286 78 12 20 2 0 4 9 2 22 0 0 2
Paredes .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Candelario .242 .288 62 8 15 3 3 1 5 4 21 0 0 0
W.Castro .222 .250 18 2 4 0 0 1 3 1 8 0 0 1
Mercer .222 .222 9 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Goodrum .214 .269 70 8 15 3 1 4 13 6 27 2 0 0
Maybin .207 .258 29 3 6 1 0 1 1 2 9 0 0 1
Lugo .200 .273 10 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Cabrera .194 .289 72 7 14 1 0 4 11 9 17 0 0 0
Cron .190 .346 42 9 8 3 0 4 8 9 16 0 0 2
Stewart .190 .277 42 3 8 2 0 1 3 3 15 0 0 0
Demeritte .154 .214 13 3 2 1 0 0 3 1 7 0 0 1
Greiner .118 .250 17 3 2 2 0 0 3 2 9 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 11 5.62 20 20 5 176.0 177 112 110 34 66 146
Soto 0 0 0.00 10 0 0 10.1 3 0 0 0 2 14
Garcia 2 0 2.16 9 0 0 8.1 7 3 2 0 3 4
Cisnero 1 1 2.61 10 0 0 10.1 9 3 3 0 4 10
Turnbull 2 1 2.78 4 4 0 22.2 17 7 7 0 11 21
Farmer 1 0 2.84 7 0 0 6.1 4 2 2 0 3 1
Schreiber 0 1 3.00 8 0 0 9.0 6 3 3 1 0 6
Norris 1 1 3.38 3 1 0 5.1 6 2 2 0 2 3
Alexander 1 1 4.61 6 1 0 13.2 11 7 7 4 4 16
Burrows 0 0 5.06 4 0 0 5.1 3 3 3 2 1 2
Jiménez 0 1 5.62 8 0 5 8.0 8 5 5 1 1 7
C.Fulmer 0 0 6.75 7 0 0 6.2 8 5 5 1 3 7
García 0 0 6.97 5 2 0 10.1 11 9 8 5 2 7
M.Fulmer 0 0 7.56 3 3 0 8.1 13 7 7 5 4 6
Nova 1 1 8.53 4 4 0 19.0 22 18 18 4 9 9
Boyd 0 3 9.64 5 5 0 23.1 34 25 25 8 10 27
Funkhouser 0 1 10.57 6 0 0 7.2 13 9 9 1 5 5
A.Castro 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 1
McKay 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 2 2 1 1 0