Royals first. MJ Melendez flies out to left field to Akil Baddoo. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Salvador Perez singles to center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Vinnie Pasquantino flies out to deep center field to Riley Greene. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Manning to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers second. Harold Castro grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Witt Jr. to Nick Pratto. Eric Haase lines out to deep right field to Kyle Isbel. Kerry Carpenter homers to right field. Spencer Torkelson singles to left center field. Jeimer Candelario pops out to third base to Bobby Witt Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Royals 1.

Tigers third. Akil Baddoo walks. Riley Greene pops out to shortstop to Nicky Lopez. Victor Reyes triples to deep right field. Akil Baddoo scores. Javier Baez doubles to deep right center field. Victor Reyes scores. Harold Castro singles to right field. Javier Baez scores. Eric Haase grounds out to shortstop. Harold Castro out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 1.

Royals fourth. Salvador Perez singles to right center field. Vinnie Pasquantino grounds out to second base, Harold Castro to Spencer Torkelson. Salvador Perez to third. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Jeimer Candelario to Spencer Torkelson. Salvador Perez scores. Michael Massey strikes out on a foul bunt.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 2.

Tigers fifth. Akil Baddoo walks. Riley Greene singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Akil Baddoo to third. Throwing error by Kyle Isbel. Victor Reyes singles to center field. Riley Greene scores. Akil Baddoo scores. Javier Baez triples to deep right center field. Victor Reyes scores. Harold Castro singles to center field. Javier Baez scores. Eric Haase grounds out to shortstop. Harold Castro out at second. Kerry Carpenter strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Tigers 8, Royals 2.

Royals seventh. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Michael A. Taylor reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Vinnie Pasquantino out at second. Michael Massey grounds out to shallow infield to Spencer Torkelson. Michael A. Taylor to second. Nick Pratto walks. Nate Eaton pinch-hitting for Kyle Isbel. Nate Eaton reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Nick Pratto to third. Michael A. Taylor scores. Fielding error by Harold Castro. Nicky Lopez singles to second base. Nate Eaton to second. Nick Pratto scores. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Tigers 8, Royals 4.